Missing man’s car found in Grimes County, authorities continue to search for man

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KBTX Monday that 84-year-old Harry Jenkins’ car has been found.

A Silver Alert was issued for the Harris County man last week. Now, authorities in Grimes County have paused their search for the missing man until daylight Tuesday.

Jenkins was last seen near Highway 249 and Cypresswood Drive in Houston. According to the constable’s office, Jenkins was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday and could be traveling through the Brazos Valley.

Jenkins was wearing a brown vest with a long-sleeved shirt, and red plaid pajama pants with suspenders.

The sheriff’s office says they have stopped the search Monday night, but it will resume Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information on Jenkins’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Harris County Constables at (281) 376-3472.

