Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks

According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI...
According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI machine. The patient’s concealed handgun was attracted to the device’s magnetic field and fired a single shot.(jarmoluk/pixabay via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A 57-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks after she brought a concealed handgun into an MRI machine, according to an FDA report.

The report does not disclose where the incident occurred but said it happened back in June.

According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI machine. The patient’s concealed handgun was attracted to the device’s magnetic field and fired a single shot.

The bullet struck the patient in the buttocks, and she was quickly tended to by medical staff on site.

A doctor described the patient’s entry and exit wounds as “very small and superficial,” the FDA report said, but she was still taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The woman told hospital staff that she was “OK and healing well.”

Health care workers said prior to entering the MRI machine, the patient had been asked if she had any forbidden items on her, including firearms, as part of a standard screening procedure. They said she answered “no” to all screening questions.

According to the FDA report, GE Healthcare, which makes the MRI device, is investigating further.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
File Graphic (KWTX)
FBI: Mass email threat sent to Central Texas schools a hoax
FILE: Sarah Hunt is accused of murdering her teenage son while driving him to school.
Ex-teacher will be found not guilty by reason of insanity in shooting death of son
Oscar Lopez, 29.
Waco drug dealer who murdered woman in front of her children sentenced to 45 years in prison
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air

Latest News

FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President...
Special counsel asks Supreme Court to rule quickly whether Trump can be prosecuted
Patrick Smith
Waco man accused of violating protective order; assaulting and attempting to strangle ex-girlfriend
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road in...
Brain sample from Maine gunman to be examined for injury related to Army Reserves
This image provided by Kate Cox shows Kate Cox. A Texas judge has given the pregnant woman...
Texas woman who sought court permission for abortion leaves state for the procedure, attorneys say