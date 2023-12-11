Toys for Tots
Rain chances return with a Friday cold front!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Many of us had our coldest day of the season this morning, with many locations dipping into the 20s. We rebounded into the mid-60s, which is right about where we should be this time of year. Temperatures will quickly drop again tonight, but we are expecting temperatures to stay above freezing tonight. We will start out Tuesday morning in the mid 30s, and will once again see highs back in the mid 60s.

A few isolated showers are possible on Wednesday and Thursday, but the bulk of the mid-week rain will stay well away from Central Texas. The storm system gets a push eastward Friday and will slowly lumber through the area bringing us widespread and locally heavy rain. We likely will not see severe weather with Friday’s storm system, but some small pea-size hail could fall on an isolated basis. Honestly, Friday’s front is just really a good soaker for us. We’ll kick off the day in the mid-to-upper 40s, warm into the low 50s mid-morning, and then likely fall and stay in the mid-to-upper 40s for the rest of the day as rain falls. Rain should gradually end from west-to-east late afternoon and into Friday night, but the area of low pressure bringing us Friday’s rain may pass close enough to our area to cause rain to wrap around the low and bring us a few scattered light showers during the morning hours Saturday before we dry out . Rainfall amount look impressive with this system, we’re expecting an inch to two inches of rain to fall. Dry conditions and 60s look likely for the majority of next week!

