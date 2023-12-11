SANTA ON CALL: Old Nick taking last minute calls from kids from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Every year, Santa Claus makes a stop by the KWTX Studios before his big night and takes calls from all the good boys and girls in Central Texas.

Today, he’ll be available to take your last-minute wish-list requests from 4 pm to 8 pm.

In between taking phone calls, Santa will make guest appearances on the KWTX News 10 evening newscasts at 4, 5, and 6.

Be sure to ask mom and dad before you call 1-800-299-5989.

Old Nick will take phone calls until 8 p.m.

