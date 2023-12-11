Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

SANTA ON CALL: Old Nick taking last minute calls from kids from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today

Santa is On-Call between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Dec. 11. Be sure to ask mom and dad before you...
Santa is On-Call between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Dec. 11. Be sure to ask mom and dad before you call 1-800-299-5989.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Every year, Santa Claus makes a stop by the KWTX Studios before his big night and takes calls from all the good boys and girls in Central Texas. 

Today, he’ll be available to take your last-minute wish-list requests from 4 pm to 8 pm. 

In between taking phone calls, Santa will make guest appearances on the KWTX News 10 evening newscasts at 4, 5, and 6.

Be sure to ask mom and dad before you call 1-800-299-5989.

Old Nick will take phone calls until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
FBI: Mass email threat sent to Central Texas schools a hoax
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
FILE: Sarah Hunt is accused of murdering her teenage son while driving him to school.
Ex-teacher will be found not guilty by reason of insanity in shooting death of son
Oscar Lopez, 29.
Waco drug dealer who murdered woman in front of her children sentenced to 45 years in prison
FILE IMAGE
List of criminal indictments in McLennan County filed on Dec. 7, 2023

Latest News

Louis Lamar Simpson Jr., 26,
Killeen PD: Murder suspect identified, held on $3 million bond
School security remains a priority in Texas
Texas superintendents say lack of school safety funding may lead to budget cuts
Car crashes into Waco Fire Station #6
Car crashes into Waco fire station
KWTX News 10 This Morning
Car crashes into Waco fire station