WATCH: Ohio police arrest armed teen during fight outside of high school (BODYCAM)

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department released its bodycam footage detailing the arrest of an armed teenager during a fight outside of a high school earlier this month.

According to a release from Akron Police, school officials noticed the fight just before 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 outside the high school.

The release says the fight involved at least three teenage boys.

When the officials tried to stop the fight, they noticed one of the teens had what appeared to be a rifle sticking out of his pants, according to the release.

As the school officials and the school resource officer (SRO) attempted to arrest the teen, the 15-year-old reached for the weapon several times, the release says.

The SRO at Buchtel CLC immediately notified police.

Police and the SRO were then able to arrest the teen without further incident.

Akron Police say the rifle recovered was an AR-style Airsoft pistol with a loaded magazine with .223-type ammunition.

Teen armed with pellet gun arrested during fight outside Akron high school (Source: Akron Police)

The 15-year-old had minor injuries during the incident and was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital for treatment, according to the release.

The teen later told officers the other teens he was fighting with kicked him in the head and upper torso, according to the release.

The 15-year-old will face multiple charges, pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the release. Akron Public Schools will also investigate and try to identify the other teenagers involved in the fight.

Police believe two of the teens involved are students at the school, but the 15-year-old suspect is not a student.

