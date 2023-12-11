We’ll kick off the work week with a freeze and close it out with much needed rainfall!

Up until yesterday morning, Central Texas has only recorded two days of freezing temperatures this cold weather season, but we have since doubled that number! How? The strong cold front that blasted through Saturday brought just enough cold air into Central Texas overnight that the Waco Regional Airport dropped to 32° at 11 PM Sunday. Technically, even though it was only for an hour, Sunday was the third freezing day this season and this morning is our fourth. Morning lows are starting out cold in the upper 20s and low 30s. Overnight clear skies and calm winds helped to drop those temperatures, but we’re quickly rebounding when the sun comes up today. Daybreak wind speeds as high as about 5 MPH won’t be enough to give us a noticeable wind chill, but it’ll feel like the 20s and low 30s early this morning with sunshine boosting temperatures into the mid-to-upper 50s by midday with afternoon highs warming into the low-to-mid 60s! Layers is key today since we’re starting out about 10° below average this morning but then will warm up about 5° above average into the low-to-mid 60s late day.

We have no more freezing temperatures in the forecast for the next 10 days and that’s even despite a cold front swinging through late this week. The big story with the next cold front is the rain chances it’ll bring. Leading into Friday’s front, we’re expecting an increase in cloudiness with partly cloudy skies Tuesday turning to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Why all the cloudiness? Friday’s cold front and the storm system it’s attached to will actually push into the state late Tuesday and stay stuck in West Texas and the Panhandle for a few days! Tuesday is the transition day into the cloudier and eventually stormier conditions with morning lows in the mid-30s warming into the mid-60s late-day. In advance of the late-week storm, morning temperatures in the mid-40s are expected Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings with high temperatures Wednesday and Thursday reaching the low 60s.

A few isolated showers are possible on Wednesday and Thursday, but the bulk of the mid-week rain will stay well away from Central Texas. The storm system gets a push eastward Friday and will slowly lumber through the area bringing us widespread and locally heavy rain. We likely will not see severe weather with Friday’s storm system, but some small pea-size hail could fall on an isolated basis. Honestly, Friday’s front is just really a good soaker for us. We’ll kick off the day in the mid-to-upper 40s, warm into the low 50s mid-morning, and then likely fall and stay in the mid-to-upper 40s for the rest of the day as rain falls. Rain should gradually end from west-to-east late afternoon and into Friday night, but the area of low pressure bringing us Friday’s rain may pass close enough to our area to cause rain to wrap around the low and bring us a few scattered light showers Saturday before we dry out Sunday. When rainfall comes to a close late Saturday, we’re expecting an inch to two inches of rain to fall. Dry conditions and 60s look likely for the majority of next week!

