4-year-old child among multiple people bitten by coyote

FILE - A 4-year-old is among the multiple people who were bitten by a coyote over the weekend in Phoenix.(Cropped Henry / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Tianna Morimoto and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A 4-year-old is among the multiple people who were bitten by a coyote over the weekend in Phoenix, KPHO reports.

Arizona Game and Fish Department authorities say the child was bitten on the leg while walking with family members on Saturday. A man was bitten in the same area while jogging. On Monday, a man was bitten on the heel.

The attacks were reported just east of Interstate 17 and Happy Valley Road.

All victims received medical treatment and rabies shots.

Authorities say they removed one coyote on Sunday evening, but are still searching the area.

Wildlife officers are posting notices throughout the area to inform people of the coyote issues. They advise the public to know their surroundings and keep an eye on wildlife nearby.

