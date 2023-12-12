Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

AT&T Stadium employee let ticketless fans into Cowboys-Eagles game in exchange for cash: reports

Diego Soto
Diego Soto(MGN ONLINE/KDFW)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (KWTX) - Diego Soto, 19, a contracted employee at AT&T Stadium was arrested on Sunday night after he allegedly accepted cash in exchange for allowing fans without tickets into Sunday night’s Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game, Fox 4 News reported.

Arlington police told KDFW TV that a detective learned a worker at one of the entrance gates let a group of people into the highly-anticipated game who didn’t have tickets.

KDFW reported Soto’s job was to scan fans’ tickets after they passed through the security checkpoint.

He was charged with one count of commercial bribery.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
File Graphic (KWTX)
FBI: Mass email threat sent to Central Texas schools a hoax
Louise Jean Wilson
GoFundMe set up to help family of Whitney teenager killed in Houston road rage incident
FILE: Sarah Hunt is accused of murdering her teenage son while driving him to school.
Ex-teacher will be found not guilty by reason of insanity in shooting death of son
Louis Lamar Simpson Jr., 26,
Killeen PD: Murder suspect identified, held on $3 million bond

Latest News

Camille's Tuesday Evening Fastcast
The suspect doused the victim with bear spray and stole money from a business in Killeen.
Perp sprayed victim with bear spray during aggravated robbery in Killeen
Buc-ee’s holds a special place in the hearts of many motorists and has developed something of...
Texas couple makes gingerbread version of Buc-ee’s
The Fuddruckers location in Waco
One of the last remaining Fuddruckers is closing in Waco