Baylor fraternity raises thousands to benefit local group that helps Special Olympics Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Baylor fraternity spent the day giving back to those with disabilities by, not only hosting a basketball tournament, but also donating thousands of dollars to support a campus organization that supports Special Olympics Texas.

Pi Kappa Phi made the donation to Special Olympics Unified at Baylor, which is a student led organization that seeks to connect Baylor students and athletes to those with disabilities to develop a more accepting and accessible community.

Baylor Junior and Pi Kappa Phi Philanthropy Chairman Johhny Thompson helped organize the event and said Special Olympics Unified at Baylor was the perfect place for his group to lend a helping hand.

“It was really fun,” Thompson said. “We played some drills. We played a big scrimmage and at the very end of the scrimmage we presented the Special Olympics with a check of $3,036.”

The Ability Experience is the philanthropic initiative of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity with a mission to empower people with disabilities through the men of Pi Kappa Phi.

It was founded in 1977 and, to this day, remains a unique effort among all national fraternities.

“We earned all this money through our Philanthropy Week at Baylor University,” Thompson said. “Our philanthropy is The Ability Experience. We work with kids with disabilities and special needs.”

Thompson said his organization had a blast shooting hoops with the disabled community from across McLennan County.

“It was a really fun event and I’m excited to plan even more events with Special Olympics in the future,” Thompson said. " We are pleased to not only give money but also our time, too.”

Pi Kappa Phi’s Chapter Advisor Dr. Randy Wood said he couldn’t be prouder of the work his young men are doing to improve the lives of others.

“Our projects, ranging from adaptive playgrounds to cycling events, are a testament to our belief that every action counts in the journey towards a more inclusive and compassionate society,” Wood said.

The Special Olympics Organization at Baylor said they were very thankful for the fun event and the donation they called “amazing.”

