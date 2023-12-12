Toys for Tots
Cameron Park Zoo partners with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to welcome young jaguar cub

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There’s a new cool cat at the Cameron Park Zoo.

The Cameron Park Zoo has partnered with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to welcome a young jaguar cub named Safira, who they believe is about 11 weeks old, to the zoo family in Waco.

Safira was confiscated from alleged wildlife traffickers. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums and zoos across the world are working with authorities to combat the illegal sale and trade of wildlife.

Cameron Park Zoo is pleased to support the efforts to end wildlife trafficking.

Safira is not yet ready for the public exhibit, but Cameron Park Zoo staff plan to transfer Safira to the jaguar habitat in the future.

