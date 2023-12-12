Toys for Tots
Cameron Park Zoo welcomes new giraffe, Eleanor, to Waco

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cameron Park Zoo welcomed a new Masai giraffe, Eleanor, to Waco on Friday, Dec. 8.

Eleanor comes to Waco from the San Diego Zoo, where was born on Jan. 30, 2021.

Eleonor weighed 141 pounds at birth and will be celebrating her third birthday soon.

As of Sept. 2023, she weighed more than 1,200 pounds.

Zoo officials said Eleanor was recommended to come to Waco as a match for Dane, the Zoo’s 10-year-old male Masai giraffe.

Eleanor will be quarantined for at least 30 days before she is introduced to Dane and Jenny, a reticulated giraffe who shares the habitat.

The Masai giraffe is the largest subspecies of giraffe and can be found in Central and Southern Kenya, as well as in Tanzania. They are known for their distinct and irregular star-like blotches that extend to their hooves.

They are an endangered species, primarily due to poaching and habitat fragmentation.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

