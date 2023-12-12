Cloudiness increasing across the area ahead of Friday’s high rain chances!

Although there may be some of y’all who like a stable weather forecast without big changes from one day to the next, I’m all for the near-daily weather changes we’ll see every day through the upcoming weekend and especially so because we’ll eventually see one of the highest chances for rain in quite some time Friday. Temperatures this morning are starting out warmer in the mid-30s to low 40s with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies overhead. Although we should get enough sunshine peeking through the clouds to push high temperatures into the low-to-mid 60s this afternoon, there will be times where we’ll see more clouds than sunshine. The sunniest time period for us today likely is late this morning through the early afternoon. A thick blanket of clouds will push in from the south in advance of Friday’s storm system and will bring us a noticeable temperature change Wednesday! The thick layer of clouds in the morning will only allow for overnight lows to dip into the upper 40s, but the continued daytime cloudiness should only allow for highs to warm up into the mid-50s! Friday’s storm system stays quite far away from us Wednesday to keep the rain mostly away, but a few isolated morning and evening showers are possible west of I-35 Wednesday and also Thursday. Despite the storm system pushing closer to our area Thursday, we could actually see a bit more sunshine peeking through the clouds which should rebound those high temperatures back into the low-to-mid 60s.

Friday may be payday for some of y’all, but we’ll all get paid from the atmosphere in rainfall! Will Friday be a great day for outdoor activities? Not at all. Fortunately, we’re expecting at least an inch of rain to fall across Central Texas as a slow moving line of showers and heavier downpours pushes through the area. Severe weather is not expected with Friday’s cold front and storm system, however it wouldn’t surprise me if there was some very small pea size hail within any heavier downpours that could occur. We’ll likely start to see the slow-moving line of rain push in from the west pre-dawn. The cold front and complex of rain should overspread the area after sunrise and likely lingers for most of the day before rain coverage ends from west-to-east during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s Friday morning may warm briefly into the low-to-mid 50s ahead of the rain, but temperatures will likely then drop to around 50° for the remainder of the day.

Friday’s storm system pulls away Friday night, but a few lingering morning showers are possible Saturday mainly east of I-35. A bit of extra sunshine, and I do mean a bit, could push temperatures a bit higher into the mid-50s, but gusty north winds will help to keep temperatures cooler than normal. When clouds clear Saturday e vening, we’ll have a string of mid-to-upper 30s for low temperatures Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, with afternoon highs under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies warming into the upper 50s and low 60s. Christmas travel will slowly kick into full gear next week, but it won’t be feeling too Christmas-y weather wise. The aforementioned upper 50s and low 60s early in the week may turn to mid-to-upper 60s late in the week! Some forecast models are suggesting a bit of rain could return late next week and then maybe again after Christmas, but it’s way too far-la-la-la-la in the future to say with any certainty.

