Dallas man accused of attempting to smuggle firearms into Mexico

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DEL RIO, Texas (KWTX) - Santiago Ramirez, 26, of Dallas, was indicted in a federal court in Del Rio with four counts related to smuggling firearms into Mexico from the United States, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas announced.

According to court documents, Ramirez was subjected to vehicle inspection at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry the morning of Oct. 30.

Customs and Border Protection officers learned the interior sidewall of the trailer Ramirez was hauling appeared to have been altered.

Further inspection revealed 187 firearms wrapped in cellophane and hidden in the trailer’s wall, prosecutors said.

Ramirez is charged with one count of conspiracy to traffic firearms; one count of trafficking firearms; one count of conspiracy to smuggle goods from the United States; and one count of smuggling goods from the United States.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison for each of the two charges related to trafficking firearms. The smuggling of goods conspiracy charge carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, while the remaining smuggling of goods count could result in up to 10 years imprisonment. All four counts also carry fines of up to $250,000 each.

