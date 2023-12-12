Toys for Tots
Driver in critical condition after fiery wreck in Bosque County

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of a vehicle that caught fire after a wreck was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Hospital in Waco in critical condition, Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Ryan W. Howard confirmed to KWTX.

The wreck happened at on SH-6 near Baylor Camp Road, southeast of Valley Mills, at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11.

DPS Troopers learned the driver of a Chrysler 300 was traveling southbound when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned.

The vehicle became fully engulfed in flames and the driver was critically injured.

“Always remember to buckle up before driving or riding in a car. State law requires all occupants to wear a safety belt,” Ryan said.

No further information is available at this time.

