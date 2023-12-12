Ex-manager stole $50K from Brinks Armored Transportation office, replaced it with counterfeit bills: arrest warrants

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Christopher Raczkowski, 45, is charged with forgery and theft over $30,000 under $150,000 after he was accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from an armored car company and replacing it with counterfeit bills, arrest warrants state.

On June 5, police in Woodway were notified of a theft at the Brinks Armored Transportation satellite office at 7719 Central Park Avenue.

“This location is used to store money when it is not being transported on Brinks Armored Vehicles,” police wrote in an affidavit, “The property has strict security features and has many internal and external cameras.”

When police officers arrived at the office, they spoke with the manager, who alleged Raczkowski, the former branch manager, was suspected of stealing $50,000 from the office and replacing it with roughly the same amount in counterfeit bills.

Internal investigators at Brinks learned about the theft when an audit revealed a clear plastic currency bag had been tampered with.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and came across video showing Raczkowski containing a clear plastic bag containing money in between two clipboards and then exiting the premises, the arrest warrants state.

Moments later, Raczkowski is seen reentering with a plastic tub containing a money bag similar to the one he removed, the documents further state.

The audit revealed that the plastic bag that Raczkowski removed contained $50,000 in valid currency.

The plastic bag that was altered with is “similar in appearance to the one that was stolen” and “appears to be an attempt to hide the loss of the actual money,” police wrote in the warrants.

Raczkowski was terminated soon after the discovery and a special agent with the U.S. Secret Service “determined that the money that was recovered was, in fact, not genuine U.S. currency,” the warrants allege.

Raczkowski was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Dec. 12. No bond amount has been listed.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.