GoFundMe set up to help family of Whitney teenager killed in Houston road rage incident

Louise Jean Wilson
Louise Jean Wilson(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of Louise Jean Wilson, 17, of Whitney, who was fatally shot during a road rage incident in Houston on Dec. 10 as she was traveling to Galveston, KWTX has confirmed.

“Louise was a lovely women who was cherished and loved by her family and friends in Texas and other parts of the country. Her life was tragically cut short at the hands of another, but we know what the enemy intends for evil, God can and will use for good,” the account states.

KHOU TV in Houston reported the shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Pierce Elevated at Louisiana Street.

Police told the CBS affiliate that Wilson was driving with two men in her car when she cut the suspected gunman off. The suspect reportedly pulled up beside her and fired several rounds into the car, fatally striking Wilson and wounding one of the passengers.

According to the family pastor, Wilson was traveling to Galveston with two other people and the attack happened as they drove through downtown Houston. The passenger wounded during the shooting is expected to recover, the pastor said.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to contact the HPD homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 (TIPS).

Visitation for Wilson will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Home in Whitney, Texas.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, also at Marshall and Marshall.

