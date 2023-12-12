Toys for Tots
Gov. Abbott endorses opponents of East Texas lawmakers who voted against school vouchers

By Blake Holland
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A threat made by Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) is now a reality for several East Texas lawmakers, as the governor chooses to not endorse Texas House representatives who voted against his top priority: school vouchers.

“I’m really disappointed and somewhat surprised,” said State Rep. Travis Clardy (R-Nacogdoches). “Governor Abbott has always enjoyed my support, and I’ve always enjoyed his.”

Rep. Clardy is among the 84 lawmakers who voted to remove a school voucher-like measure from a massive education spending bill. The same vote made by three other East Texas lawmakers, resulting in another loss for Gov. Abbott’s priority piece of legislation last month.

East Texas lawmakers who voted against a school voucher-like measure.
East Texas lawmakers who voted against a school voucher-like measure.(KLTV)

“We were frustrated the governor would not consider anything about school pay raises for our teachers or additional funding for our schools,” Clardy said. “He was not going to do anything about school safety until we passed vouchers. And that seems backwards and wrongheaded. I’m just disappointed that he chose to do what he’s doing.”

Clardy is talking about the governor’s decision to not only decline endorsing lawmakers like him who voted against vouchers but the decision to endorse their primary challengers - which is exactly what happened to Clardy last week, when Gov. Abbott endorsed his opponent, Joanne Shofner.

“When the governor takes time to endorse someone, it means something,” said David Stein, Smith County Republican Party Chair. “I do think in this case, I don’t think it means as much because he’s endorsing an issue. He’s not specifically endorsing a candidate.”

Stein pointed out Gov. Abbott’s new method of endorsing is similar to that of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is only endorsing those who voted against his impeachment - resulting in “dueling endorsements” in some races.

“I do think it muddies the waters because voting on one issue sets a dangerous precedent,” Stein said. “It now becomes anything we don’t like or anything we didn’t support becomes our one issue. And you might have somebody that’s solid everywhere else. But on that one particular issue it’s now become a litmus test.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) touts school vouchers at Grace Community School's Upper Campus in...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) touts school vouchers at Grace Community School's Upper Campus in Tyler. (Blake Holland)

“I’ve never seen this before, certainly not within the Republican Party,” Clardy said. “Where over a single issue, the titular head of our party has chosen to take such, I think, a really dangerous precedent to attack our own. That’s certainly not in line with Reagan’s 11th commandment.”

