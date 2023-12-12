Lawsuit alleges ‘degrading and humiliating’ hazing acts within A&M Corps of Cadets

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A lawsuit recently filed by a Texas A&M University student claims he was forced into “degrading and humiliating” hazing acts last year inside a campus dorm room.

The 10 defendants named in the lawsuit were all members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets at the time of the incident.

The lawsuit says on October 17, 2022, the plaintiff was lured into the dorm room under the pretense of a meeting to discuss the training of freshman cadets. Once he arrived, the plaintiff claims he sensed something was wrong and tried to leave by was physically grabbed and taken inside the room. The plaintiff says he was injured when he was forced inside the dark room that was only lit by a single red LED light strip.

The plaintiff says after he was ordered to sweep the floor, one of the defendants stripped naked, put on a condom, and then “began humping him” while his exposed genitals touched the plaintiff’s thigh and groin area. The plaintiff says in the suit when he tried to leave, he was physically grabbed and put in a ‘bear hug’ by one of the defendants.

“While this was happening, the remaining defendants failed to act as reasonable people under the same or similar circumstances. None of the defendants stopped the conduct or tried to intervene,” the lawsuit states.

The situation continued to escalate, the lawsuit says, with the defendants then hoisting the plaintiff “like a roast pig.”

The lawsuit says the defendants used duct tape to bind his hands and feet together and an apple was forced into his mouth. After spitting out the apple, it was placed back in his mouth and one of the defendants pinched the plaintiff’s nose to prevent him from being able to breathe. Then they reportedly put a closet rod between the plaintiff’s bound hands and feed before hoisting him up and positioning him between two beds.

Some of the defendants took a photo with the plaintiff in that hog-tied position and then shared it with sophomore cadets, the suit explains.

The lawsuit says the humiliation and harm didn’t end that night as the plaintiff suffered mental anguish as a result of what happened.

“Defendants tried to gaslight him by telling him it was just ‘good bull’ that ‘got out of hand’.” The suit says the plaintiff missed classes as he came to terms with emotions he attempted to suppress. As the university investigated the incident, the lawsuit says the defendants ostracized the plaintiff, spread lies about him, and encouraged others to isolate him.

“In addition to physical harm, the events set forth above caused permanent and irreparable harm to [the defendant’s] emotional well-being,” the suit claims.

The lawsuit seeks $1,000,000 for past and future medical expenses along with past and future physical pain and mental anguish.

The lawsuit was filed in a Dallas County court in October because that’s where one of the defendants resides now, but this month a judge ruled in favor of a change of venue request by one of the defendants. The case will moved to Brazos County.

“The institution was made aware of this situation, and action was taken accordingly. We are unable to disclose the outcomes of student conduct cases in compliance with Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act regulations. Nevertheless, I can say that this matter was handled in accordance with the rules and policies of the university,” said Texas A&M Vice President Kevin McGinnis, who serves as the university’s chief Risk, Ethics, and Compliance Officer. “We encourage anyone who witnesses or experiences hazing to report it promptly to appropriate authorities, including the Student Conduct Office, Title IX Office, University Police Department and/or The Office of the Commandant.”

KBTX is not naming the defendants because they’ve not been charged with a crime and we’re not naming the plaintiff as he could be a sexual assault survivor.

We reached out to Texas A&M Police on Tuesday who said a report on the hazing incident was never filed with the police department.

