Mart Cheerleaders prepare for State Championships with banner tradition

MART, Texas (KWTX) -As Mart high school football team heads to the state champions this week, the cheerleaders have planned to follow their long-standing tradition at the game

The varsity cheer team worked through the weekend to plan and create their signature banners that show off their panther pride.

While the cheer team creates banners for every game, team sponsor Andrea Hall says she and her team had to work extra fast to prepare for the football state championship playoffs this week.

“It’s hard when its windy when the weather sets in but we try and strive to get it up because if the sign doesn’t go up, we feel like we’re missing something, like something is not up.”

The trickiest part, according to sophomore Addyson Pechacek is not spoiling the surprise for the rest of the school.

“It’s a big secret, and so once it goes up the crowd starts going crazy. Us as cheerleaders, we are so excited that it’s going up.”

Pechacek notes how this tradition is always worth the hustle.

“Everybody feels stressed it’s the biggest game of the season, but at the same time we are so excited because not many people get to experience this but as a Mart panther it’s something we always look forward going to.”

The Mart cheer team support their players and will reveal their banner at the AT&T stadium in Arlington during the football state championship game against Albany ISD this Thursday at 11 am.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.