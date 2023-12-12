Toys for Tots
New tool helps Waco Police Department find crime data quicker

By Alex Fulton
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - ForceMetrics, a search engine on cell phones and computers, is helping the Waco Police Department identify trends in crime more efficiently.

It could sometimes take the department hours on end to access certain crime data, but that can now be done in just seconds.

”We are not fully staffed and we haven’t been for a few years now,” Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

The tool helps the department find data like the number of crimes in a certain neighborhood and the number of crimes at a specific time.

“Thankfully it helps our officers that are working those long hours, it makes their jobs a little easier,” Shipley said.

The app works like any other search engine, for example, simply typing in “mental health calls downtown” in the search bar, will pull up all related cases.

”We can narrow it down to a theft under $100 or a homicide investigation,” Shipley said.

ForceMetrics CEO Andre McGregor said he wanted to make it easier for police departments to access this data.

”Amazon and Target and others have so much data that they use on a daily basis,” McGregor said. “Why aren’t police departments leveraging that information on their first interaction?”

The hope is that ForceMetrics will create a safer environment for police officers as well as the people they help.

”We actually surface things like juvenile, student support, domestic violence, PTSD, things that are needed to make a better decision, not only on scene, but also afterwards,” McGregor said.

Waco and Abilene are currently the only Texas police departments that use ForceMetrics. Next year the search engine will expand to five other police departments across the state.

