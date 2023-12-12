Toys for Tots
One of the last remaining Fuddruckers is closing in Waco

The Fuddruckers location in Waco
(Google)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One of the last remaining Fuddruckers locations in the country, currently located at 1411A N Valley Mills Drive in Waco, is permanently closing its doors on Christmas Eve.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the closure of our Waco, Texas Fuddruckers location,” a social media post states, “We want to thank our Fudds fans for continuing to support us through the last 39 years.”

“For all the traveling teams and groups we have fed, all the events we have catered in Waco, and to each and every burger we have been honored to serve to you Waco, we thank you!”

The Waco restaurant will shut its doors at 3 p.m. December 24.

Fuddruckers got its start in Texas in 1980. The chain is known for its self-serve produce bar where customers can top their own burger.

