Perp sprayed victim with bear spray during aggravated robbery in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Killeen are asking for your help identifying a man who sprayed a victim with bear spray during an aggravated robbery.

It happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Dec. 9 at a business in the 4300 block of E. Stan Schlueter Loop.

Police said the suspect entered the business, rushed to the back of the business and used bear spray on the victim.

A physical struggle ensued, and the suspect was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot, possibly getting into a maroon-colored car.

The victim sustained minor injuries, police said. According to information online, bear spray is regulated as a pesticide by the Environmental Protection Agency and has only been approved for use on bears.

The suspect is about 5′ 10″ tall with a muscular build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and brown and black boots.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

