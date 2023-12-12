Toys for Tots
Rescue dogs pampered with free makeovers for the holidays

A dog salon pampered a group of rescues to help them find a forever home in time for the holidays. (KARE, PHOTOS FROM KIRSTEN EITREIM, CNN)
By KARE via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (KARE) - A dog salon in the Minneapolis area pampered a group of rescues to help them find a forever home in time for the holidays.

“We call her Princess Peach,” Anne Hendrickson said referring to the dog she’s fostering.

Hendrickson said the princess came from a puppy mill in Missouri.

“She was matted to the skin and like biting at it because it hurt her so bad,” she said.

So, Hendrickson took Peach, along with two of her puppies.

Now the princess is getting a free makeover.

All of these dogs are temporarily living with foster families, matched through Underdog Rescue based in St. Louis Park.

Employees of nearby Adore Dog Salon volunteered a day to give each pup a good scrub and fur cut.

“This is our second time this year doing the donation grooming,” Isadora Foley, the owner of the salon, said.

Foley said it’s all to get them adopted.

“We thought now would be a perfect time, pre-holiday, to see if any of these pups could find their forever homes,” she said.

Photographer Kirsten Eitreim also volunteered.

“I’ve adopted two underdogs,” she said.

She took before and after pictures to help update each dog’s online profile.

“They come out of just a bath and a blow dry and they already look 10 times better and it’s amazing,” Eitreim said.

Now Peach looks much more like a princess.

“Whoever gets her is going to get a really special, amazing dog,” Hendrickson said.

Underdog Rescue’s website has 80 dogs and puppies listed for adoption.

Copyright 2023 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

