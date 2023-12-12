San Antonio area man indicted in conspiracy to launder money, provide semi-automatic rifles to Mexican national

SAN ANTONIO (KWTX) – A federal grand jury in San Antonio returned a superseding indictment charging Chandler Britain Bradford, 34, of New Braunfels, with eight counts related to the smuggling of firearm parts into Mexico and a conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to court documents, Bradford engaged in a multimillion-dollar scheme to illegally provide thousands of semi-automatic rifles to a Mexican citizen who resided in the Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico area.

Bradford is alleged to have supplied enough firearm parts to arm the recipient with approximately 4,800 semi-automatic rifles, despite not having a license to export firearm parts from the United States to Mexico.

Court documents further allege that Bradford provided his co-conspirator with the parts, tools, and counsel needed to facilitate a full firearm manufacturing enterprise in northern Mexico, and that Bradford received more than $3.5 million from his co-conspirator.

Bradford is charged with one count of conspiracy to smuggle goods from the United States; one count of conspiracy to traffic firearms; one count of conspiracy to transfer firearms for use in a felony; four counts of aiding and abetting the smuggling of goods from the United States; and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

