Some see rain as early as tomorrow; soaking, non-severe rain Friday

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Our short-term forecast focuses on clouds increasing and the weather remaining cooler for Wednesday. With the extra cloudiness around, temperatures stay in the upper 30s/low 40s overnight. Highs only make it into the mid 50s for Wednesday, making it a cooler day. Tomorrow’s forecast also brings mild and mostly rain-free conditions for the majority of our area. Where we see the exception, is for areas west of I-35 where there’s a chance of rain (20-40%) tomorrow. It’s very light and won’t amount to much.

The midweek transition introduces a closed upper-level low descending from the northwest, helping to energize the atmosphere and start to pull in some moisture from the Gulf. This sets the stage for rain development as early as Wednesday for some west of I-35 and better/best rain chances coming on Friday. This will be the best rain chance we’ve had so far in December.

Thursday may be a quick, dry day with mid and upper level dry air cutting off any rain chance. However, specific details regarding the dry slot’s location and timing remain uncertain. Friday is the day you’ll want the rain gear. Rainfall totals for the event are estimated at around 1″, with higher amounts in west Central Texas.

Temperature-wise, expect near-seasonal conditions on Thursday, with temperatures dropping into the 50s on Friday due to increased cloud cover and rainfall. A cool Saturday is forecasted with highs in the upper 40s/low 50s, followed by a warming trend from Sunday onward.

