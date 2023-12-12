Toys for Tots
Texas couple makes gingerbread version of Buc-ee’s

By CNN
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GEORGETOWN, Texas (CNN) - A couple is combining their love for the holidays with their love for one particular popular chain in Texas.

They’re so fond of the chain that they fashioned their holiday gingerbread construction to pay tribute.

Buc-ee’s holds a special place in the hearts of many motorists and has developed something of a nostalgic cult following.

The folks at the Williamson County Government were so impressed with the creation that they featured it on their X feed and are showcasing it at their tax office.

