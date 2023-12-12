Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Toddler hit and killed by SUV while riding bicycle, officials say

A toddler died Monday in Cass County after being struck by an SUV. (SOURCE: WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A 2-year-old boy in Nebraska died after he was hit by an SUV while riding his bike Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the boy, who was later identified as Whit Richards, was hit at the intersection of South 6th and E Streets in Eagle around 2:45 p.m.

Whit was riding a small toddler bicycle west on E Street when a Chevrolet Tahoe heading north on South 6th hit him.

Officials said the boy unfortunately died at a Lincoln hospital despite the lifesaving efforts attempted by his father and several bystanders at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol has been ruled out as a contributing factor to the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
File Graphic (KWTX)
FBI: Mass email threat sent to Central Texas schools a hoax
FILE: Sarah Hunt is accused of murdering her teenage son while driving him to school.
Ex-teacher will be found not guilty by reason of insanity in shooting death of son
Oscar Lopez, 29.
Waco drug dealer who murdered woman in front of her children sentenced to 45 years in prison
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air

Latest News

6-year-old Temple boy battles life threating brain condition
Temple boy, 6, battling life-threatening condition
Jamie Thedford, 51, is charged in Waco’s 19th State District Court with four counts of...
Trial underway for Waco handyman charged in sexual assault of child relative
A bulldozer, Jet Ski and boat worked together to roll and move the whale down the sand toward...
GRAPHIC: 52-foot-long dead fin whale washes up on San Diego beach
A bulldozer, Jet Ski and boat worked together to roll and move the whale down the sand toward...
GRAPHIC: 52-foot whale washes ashore on Pacific beach