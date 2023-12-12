Trial underway for Waco handyman charged in sexual assault of child relative

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Testimony is set to begin Tuesday morning in the trial of a Waco handyman charged with improperly touching a young family member over a four-year period.

Jamie Thedford, 51, is charged in Waco’s 19th State District Court with four counts of indecency with a child by contact, second-degree felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors Liz Buice and Jessica Washington and defense attorneys Alan Streetman and Phil Martinez selected a 12-member jury panel, plus one alternate juror, on Monday.

Buice and Washington abandoned a count of continuous sexual abuse of a young child before jury selection began Monday. That charge carried a minimum 25-year prison term with no parole up to life in prison with no parole.

According to records filed in the case, the girl told a school counselor in October 2019 that Thedford started touching her inappropriately beginning when she was 8 or 9. She said the touching lasted about four years.

After one alleged incident, the girl reported to a forensic interviewer that Thedford told her “that if any guy ever messed with her, he would go to jail for her or kill for her,” which the girl thought was “weird,” a court document alleges.

Thedford also reportedly told the girl that he would date her “if she was in high school with him.”

