Waco ISD invites community to sign the last beam installed at the new Waco High campus

By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD students, staff, alumni and many from the community will gather at the new Waco High School construction site to make their mark on history by signing the last beam to be installed at the new campus.

“Seeing it from the concrete being put down to the beams going up to the drywall, but, seeing that last beam going up is just a signature and a sign of good things to come,” Waco High Principal Sterlin McGruder said. “I cannot wait for myself to sign it and my students to be able to sign that beam.”

Anna Hogue is a senior at Waco High, so she will not be able to be a student at the new campus. However, she is excited to sign the beam and be a part of Waco High’s history and future.

“I’m really excited to sign the beam because I think it’s a really concrete reminder of how much lion pride runs deep,” she said. “I think that the school coming together, and the community coming together to sign the beam really puts in stone that this is what we’re excited about, and this is what we’re moving forward to.”

For Jocelyn Austin, who is a junior, this experience means she gets to be a part of the new school even though she will not be attending daily classes.

“Just being there, even though we’re not there, being a part of the history, it really means something,” she said.

The $157 million campus will feature multiple state-of-the-art facilities. Aundraya London, who is a senior, is excited for her younger classmates in the music department who will be able to experience the new auditorium and rehearsal spaces.

“I’m really excited for the music department,” she said. “I’m sure that we’ll have an even bigger and better auditorium...more space for them to share their gifts with everyone, our black history programs, and more opportunities to just showcase that Waco High really has great potential.”

Austin plays tennis for Waco High, and she said she is looking forward to her younger teammates’ future tennis courts.

“At the new school, they’re going to have eight courts,” she said. “They’re going to be able to host home meets because, right now, we can’t host home meets. I’m really excited just for the different opportunities like that. They get to just allow the students to feel more at home, be able to express themselves more. I just think that that’s going to be a really awesome opportunity.”

Crews still have a lot of work to do before students can experience the new campus in Fall 2025, but the district is celebrating the progress and looking forward to students and staff member’s bright future.

The beam signing is from noon to 6 p.m. Those interested in signing can find the beam at the new construction site on Colcord and 42nd streets. Parking is available at the lot at that intersection as well.

