Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

17-year-old killed when semitruck hits his horse-drawn carriage

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOUTEAU, Okla. (Gray News) – A teenager was killed in Oklahoma Sunday after a crash involving a horse-drawn carriage and a semitruck.

According to a spokesperson for Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old was trying to cross US-412 on Dec. 10 around 11:15 p.m. when the carriage he was driving was hit by a freightliner truck.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

Authorities said the driver of the semitruck was not hurt in the crash. They did not say what happened to the horse.

Officials did not say if any charges have been issued at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
File Graphic (KWTX)
FBI: Mass email threat sent to Central Texas schools a hoax
Louise Jean Wilson
‘Someday I will forgive’: Parents of Whitney teen killed in Houston road rage incident open up about devastating loss
FILE: Sarah Hunt is accused of murdering her teenage son while driving him to school.
Ex-teacher will be found not guilty by reason of insanity in shooting death of son
Louis Lamar Simpson Jr., 26,
Killeen PD: Murder suspect identified, held on $3 million bond

Latest News

The Morgan’s Point Resort Fire-Rescue is investigating a fire that caused a family to lose...
Central Texas fire rescue investigating home fire
FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House set for key vote on Biden impeachment inquiry as Republicans unite behind investigation
President Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday in the...
Zelenskyy meets with Biden for last-minute funding push
Zelenskyy meets with Biden for last-minute funding push