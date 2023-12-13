17-year-old twins to each earn dual degrees from Baylor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On Saturday twin brothers Francis and Patrick Boyle from Hewitt are set to become some of Baylor’s youngest graduates: at just 17.

The two brothers will be the 4th and 5th Baylor grads in their family. They say the secret to their success is staying off social media, putting down the video game controller and just focusing on schoolwork.

”I have mixed emotions because I have made a lot of friends at Baylor,” Francis said.

With just four days left until graduation, Francis said he is starting to feel all the feels.

”I’m also done with my classes for the most part, so I’m excited to be done with my classes,” Francis said.

Patrick and Francis will each graduate with dual degrees in math and computer science. Their father, John Boyle, said it’s a proud dad moment.

”As long as they’re doing what they want to do and succeeding at it, that’s the whole major goal that they’re very successful at what they want to do,” John said.

The twins started taking sixth grade coursework in the third grade.

”When I was in the classroom in third grade, the coursework was very easy,” Francis said. “In terms of the sixth grade coursework I feel like it was just any other class.”

The inseparable pair ended up graduating high school at 13 together.

”We compete in some things like sports, but for the most part we help each other out,” Francis said.

Graduating college early runs in the Boyle family. Three of their siblings got a degree at 21 years or under.

”A lot of times if a child is bored, they kind of go the opposite way,” John said. “A lot of times if you get bored, you don’t study and it goes the other way.”

The twins haven’t finalized their post-grad plans yet. They aren’t sure whether they want to start computer science jobs or become priests.

