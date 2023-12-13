Belton City Council appoints Larry Berg as chief of police

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Belton City Council on Tuesday night appointed Larry Berg to serve as its new chief of police after current police chief, Gene Ellis, retires from municipal service.

Berg will take over the Belton Police Department on Feb. 2, 2024. His new yearly salary will be $155,284, the city said.

“I appreciate this vote of confidence from Belton City Council. I look forward to leading the great team of professionals at the Belton Police Department,” Berg said.

Berg has served the City of Belton for 27 years, including acting as deputy chief of police during the past seven years.

He began his career in law enforcement in Belton in 1996 as a dispatcher. Since then, he’s been a patrol officer, investigator, and served in leadership roles for decades, the city said.

Ellis, who had been the chief of police for the City of Belton 14 years, also served as assistant city manager.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.