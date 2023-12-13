Belton ISD superintendent named lone finalist for position at Arlington ISD

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Smith has been named the lone finalist for superintendent of schools in the Arlington Independent School District, both districts announced on Tuesday.

Smith has served Belton ISD as superintendent since 2020. “This has been an emotional decision for me because I am so proud of Belton ISD,” Dr. Smith said. “Together, over nearly four years, we have accomplished amazing things for our students and our community.”

Board President Manuel Alcozer said the board’s goal now is to build upon the foundation established by Smith. “We value and appreciate the work Dr. Smith has led while in BISD,” said Alcozer. “Our Values and Beliefs, Vision and Journey of a Graduate give us a solid foundation for moving forward.”

The school board will begin work to select “the best next leader for BISD,” Alcozer said.

Arlington ISD said its board of trustees unanimously selected Smith as the lone finalist, and Board of Trustees President Melody Fowler spoke highly of Smith’s credentials and leadership.

Fowler credited Smith for helping efforts “to pass the largest bond in Belton ISD’s history, improving student outcomes, growing career and technical learning opportunities, and even establishing programs like the Penguin Project giving special needs students the chance of a lifetime to star in a theater production.”

“Smith’s dedication to student achievement, innovative educational practices and fostering collaborative environments align seamlessly with Arlington ISD’s vision for the future,” Fowler said. “We know he will be a transformative leader and a great asset to the Arlington community.”

“Arlington ISD has a storied history in Texas public schools and I am truly humbled and grateful that the Board of Trustees welcomed me to the team. With students, staff, parents and the community, we will build on Arlington ISD’s foundation of excellence for a thriving future,” Smith said, “Together, with this wonderful team, we will do amazing things for our students and I cannot wait to get started.”

Texas state law requires school districts to implement a 21-day waiting period before an official contract is offered. Smith is scheduled to sign his contract on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Arlington ISD is home to nearly 55,000 students and 8,500 staff members in North Texas.

