Central Texans raise money to allow homeless army veteran to graduate from trucking school

ELM MOTT, Texas (KWTX) - A homeless army veteran who said he’s fallen on hard times the last few years and moved to Central Texas to better his life by enrolling in a local truck driving school got a helping hand from strangers who chipped in to pay an outstanding balance which would have prevented him from graduating.

North Carolina native Giann Soto, 26, is in the middle of completing a five-week course for his Commercial Driver’s License at ATDS Truck Driving School in Elm Mott.

Soto started the course work on December 4th and was informed this past week by the school’s Admissions Representative Jessica Millsaps that he had an outstanding balance of $820 that had to be paid for lodging, drug screening and licensing fees.

“I would have had to drop out,” Soto told KWTX.

“He came to my office and asked if there was any work to be done that could pay off his debt,” Millsaps said.

Without the money, Soto told her he couldn’t even afford a bus ticket to where he came from and would be moving to a shelter.

Millsaps was so moved by the student’s desire to stay in school, she took to her personal Facebook page and asked her friends for donations.

In no time, she had raised close to a thousand dollars.

“I really wanted him to focus on school and not stress out about the money situation,” Jessica said.

“We had a lot of people donate and I’m so thankful to have friends that are so generous.”

Jessica was able to surprise Soto with the news as he came into her office for a visit she recorded.

She later posted the heartwarming video online.

“This will cover everything you know, plus your CDL fee at the end,” she told a shocked Soto as he sat across from her in disbelief.

Soto immediately got out of his chair to huge Jessica and repeatedly told her “Thank you so much.”

“When she told me she went as far as putting it on Facebook and had people donate that don’t know me from Adam, I was like ‘wow this is great.’ I was at a loss for words. I still am at a loss for words.”

Soto said the timing of the gift couldn’t have been better.

“It took a lot of weight off my shoulders because that was right before test day and I was really stressing about trying to study and once she told me all that was taken care of all that went out the window,” Soto said.

“I was like ‘I can really focus on my test, and I passed it on the first time and a lot of people don’t do that.”

Soto said Millsaps used the extra money raised to buy him groceries.

He said he still can’t believe everyone’s generosity.

“Pretty much everything I got going right now is what it meant to me,” Soto said. “I have a five-year-old daughter so that’s really why I’m here. Just to be a more stable person. They really gave me an opportunity to take care of myself.”

It also gave him the chance to pursue his dreams.

“I want to one day be an entrepreneur,” Soto said. “I want to own my own land, house and shop.”

Soto will graduate from ATDS Truck Driving School December 30 and obtain his CDL in early January.

