Central Texas fire rescue investigating home fire

MORGAN’S POINT RESORT, Texas (KWTX) - The Morgan’s Point Resort Fire-Rescue is investigating a fire that caused a family to lose their home Wednesday morning.

The Morgan’s Point Resort Fire-Rescue responded at approximately 5:12 am on Dec.11 to a structure fire on Teakwood Loop where the report indicated a single-wide manufactured home filled with smoke.

According to firefighters, while approaching the scene, they observed heavy smoke and a “glow” in the forward area of the home.

Morgan's Point Report Fire (Morgan's Point Fire rescue)

Units from Temple were immediately requested for support.

“In less than 60 seconds the fire expanded to fully engulf the home. The crew from Engine 61 proceeded with the primary fire attack while arriving crews from Temple were assigned structure protection of the homes on either side of the fire,” said fire rescue.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished, with the only loss being the primary structure. Both occupants were able to safely evacuate the home with their dog.

No injuries were reported by either civilians or first responders.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.

