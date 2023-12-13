Chicago Bears DE Andrew Billings, a Waco native, wore customized cleats in honor of foundation that helps Waco ISD

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco native and Chicago Bears Defensive Tackle Andrew Billings had students at Waco Independent School District front and center during his national showdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The 2013 Waco High graduate participated in the My Cause My Cleats initiative with the NFL in which players wore customized cleats in honor of the causes they chose to support.

Billings chose the Billings Family Find-A-Way Foundation, which has a primary mission of giving back to students in WISD, where Billings attended.

Billings cleats were neon green and featured the foundation’s logo.

He said his cause was an easy choice.

“The goal of the Billings Family Find-A-Way Foundation is to invest it the community and especially the youth by providing additional opportunities for education and in the case of Bikes and Books an extra incentive to continue to further their education,” Billings told KWTX.

The 2013 Waco High graduate participated in the My Cause My Cleats initiative with the NFL in which players wore customized cleats in honor of the causes they chose to support. (Courtesy Photo)

“This is something that I wanted to do to give back to the very community and educational system that gave me so much support as a kid.”

The Billings Family Find-A-Way Foundation supports local students in many ways.

It currently has a Bikes and Books Program which encourages attendance and a love of reading.

Every six weeks, two students with fewer than two days of missed school from each grade level are placed in a drawing.

Winners receive a bike and books for all their hard work.

In its first year, this initiative awarded bikes, helmets, and books to 72 students at J.H. Hines and Provident Heights Elementary schools.

In addition to that, each school received $1,000 to purchase books.

The project is now in its second year.

Provident Heights Principal Courtney Whitaker said Billings giveaway has increased attendance rates from 92 percent to 95 percent.

“The Bikes and Books program has had a significant impact on the attendance and morale at Provident Heights Elementary,” Whitaker said. “This increase is significant, as more students in school means more learning is occurring.”

The initiative has had a similar impact at J.H. Hines Elementary where attendance has gone from 88 percent to 94 percent.

J.H. Hines Principal Dr. Cynthia Wise said not only is attendance up but so is an interest in reading.

“Additionally, as we explored more innovative approaches to motiving our students to read while addressing their needs as tech babies, we also used the book donations to purchase kindle books so that our scholars can read their favorite books on kindle tablet,” Wise said.

“We will never forget what you (Billings) have done for our children.”

Billings’ foundation hosts a free football camp for Waco area kids every summer.

He had close to 200 kids attend last summer.

“It’s huge because, you know I was here before so I know what it does for the kids because it did the same for me,” Billings said. “On the field, it helps because I know kids are watching, on the field and off the field. Everybody is always watching you, and they really give me some motivation. On gameday, seriously, I think about the kids.”

Billings has played in the NFL for 8 seasons, first drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 4th round of the 2016 NFL draft.

He played at Baylor from 2013-2015 where he earned All-America first team honors and consensus All-Big 12 first team in 2014 and 2015.

He finished his senior season as the Big 12′s Lineman of the Year and was voted Co-Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

In addition to all the WISD causes the foundation supports, Billings lends his star power to the American Lung Association.

Billings sat out in the 2020 NFL season with the looming threat of COVID as he suffers with asthma.

NFL teams are in the process of uploading the players’ cleats to NFL Auction | The official auction site of the National Football League.

Every dollar raised from the auction of Billings’ cleats will go back to the player’s foundation.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.