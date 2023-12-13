Cloudy today, sunnier tomorrow, rainier Friday!

We’re going all over the place over the next few days weather wise thanks to a slow-moving storm system that’ll eventually bring us some high rain chances Friday. Before Friday’s rain arrives, however, we’re expecting to see a cloudy and cooler day today with maybe a few occasional light showers before sunshine returns again Thursday! Clouds are already in place and likely stay stuck all day long all across our area. Could there be a few peeks of sunshine here and there? Of course, but the sunshine should be few and far between. Morning temperatures east of I-35 will start out cooler in the low-to-mid 40s this morning with upper 40s and low-50s along and west of I-35. The mid-to-upper-level cloudiness should be joined by low-level clouds near and especially west of I-35 after sunrise today, so the thick layer of clouds will flip the script this afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler west of I-35 in the low-to-mid 50s while cities and towns near and east of I-35 should see temperatures warm into the mid-to-upper 50s. An isolated shower or two is possible at any point during the day today, but we’ll see a slight bump up in the rain chances after 10 AM with the best rain chances arriving after 4 PM through at least the early evening hours. Today’s best rain chances will be west of I-35 and along near and south of Highway 190 and I-14. Scattered light showers linger for some through the late-afternoon and evening hours, but rain should decrease in coverage as the night goes on. Rain chances are close to 30% today, but the limited coverage of the rain and the light intensity of the rain means today’s showers are more of a nuisance than anything considering that rainfall totals area wide likely stay below a tenth-inch.

We could again start out the day Thursday with a few morning sprinkles, mainly west of I-35, but we’re expecting some sunshine to return gradually throughout the day! Morning temperatures Thursday in the mid-to-upper 40s should warm steadily into the low-to-mid 60s late-day thanks to at least partly cloudy skies returning. We may see more sunshine than cloudiness tomorrow in spots too! Temperatures will warm back into the low-to-mid 60s Thursday afternoon but are set to drop again Friday as a cold front barrels through with a high chance for rain. The biggest question marks regarding Friday’s forecast revolve around how quickly the cold front and rain attached to it push through. As of now, band of heavy rain, rumbles of thunder, and maybe even some very small pea size hail will push through Friday morning and midday at least. The front should steadily push through the area and there’s a good chance that we’ll dry out from west-to-east during the afternoon and early evening hours. If the front pushes in a bit slower than anticipated, we may stay socked in with rain for a majority of the day. Rain chances are near 90% Friday and we’re expecting at least an inch of rain for the majority of the area! As far as temperatures go, we’re likely to start out Friday morning ahead of the rain with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s, potentially warm up into the low-to-mid 50s shortly before the rain arrives, drop into the upper 40s and low 50s as the rain pushes through and then potentially warm back into the low-to-mid 50s late-day depending on how quickly the front and the rain clear the area. Basically, it’s going to rain and it’ll be a chilly Friday!

Temperatures behind Friday’s front will cool off a bit but the drop in temperatures will be most noticeable during the morning hours. Temperatures with mostly cloudy skies Saturday and a 20% rain chance will start out in the mid-40s and then warm up into the mid-50s. Clearing skies Saturday night will drop Sunday’s morning lows into the mid-to-upper 30s with sunshine warming us back into the low 60s Sunday afternoon. We’ll keep morning lows in the 30s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday morning with partly cloudy skies keeping highs in the low-to-mid 60s. As we approach Christmas, long-range forecast model data is suggesting a storm system bringing rain will push through around Christmas, either a bit before, on, or a bit after December 25th. Ahead of the rain, temperatures should stay warm in the low-to-mid 60s, but the rain and cold front that may eventually push in could drop temperatures back into the 50s. Specifics are forthcoming, so stay tuned!

