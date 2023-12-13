Emmett “Clay” Murphy

February 16, 1931 – December 11, 2023
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
(Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey)

Emmett “Clay” Murphy, 92, passed away peacefully December 11, 2023, at home.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 16, 2023, in the Chapel at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with Bill Murphy officiating. The burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco. There will be a visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 15, in the Chapel.

Clay was born February 16, 1931, in Boynton, Oklahoma to Emmett James Murphy and Elva Mae Backer Murphy. He was the youngest of four children. He grew up around Vian, Oklahoma, graduating from high school in 1950. He married the love of his life, Lou Crum, June 1, 1951, and they shared almost seventy-three years of marriage together. Clay served in the United States Air Force for twenty years and was a Tech Sergeant upon his retirement. He entered the retail business working at Cox’s, Goldstein’s, and Jim Deal Clothiers. Clay loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren tremendously. He also loved fishing and sports. Clay was a member of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church in Waco.

Clay was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett James and Elva Mae Murphy; brothers, James Albert Murphy and Orville Lee Murphy; sister, Helen Orr; his grandson, Eric Keeton; son-in-law, Billy Keeton; and his daughter-in-law, Karen Murphy.

He is survived by his wife, Lou Murphy; daughter, Twilla Keeton; son, Randy Murphy and wife, Becky; grandsons, Shane Keeton and wife, Natalie, Randall Clay Murphy and wife, Nicole, Kelli Turley and husband, Mike, Kathryn Murphy and wife, Liz, Meredith Holub and husband, Patrick; his six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and other cherished family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Ashley Hill, Chad Peeples, Cal Del, Paul Austin, Bob Austin, Jason Campbell, Lindy Woods, Tomas Hernandez, and Maison Murphy. Honorary pallbearers are Tony Ledford and Gary Ledford. The family invites you to leave a message or memory of Clay on his “Tribute Wall” at www.WHBfamily.com

VIEW ORIGINAL: https://www.whbfamily.com/obituaries/Emmett-Clay-Murphy?obId=30102492#/obituaryInfo

Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Chicago Bears Defensive End Andre Billings
Chicago Bears DE Andrew Billings, a Waco native, wore customized cleats in honor of foundation that helps Waco ISD
Pi Kappa Phi made the donation to Special Olympics Unified at Baylor, which is a student led...
Baylor fraternity raises thousands to benefit local group that helps Special Olympics Texas
KWTX - Margaret (Maggie) McGee - Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey
Margaret (Maggie) McGee
KWTX - Sheryl Cobbs - Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey
Sheryl Cobbs

Obituaries

KWTX - Brain Johnson - Grace Gardens
Brian Johnson
Donate Today: Toys for Tots toy drive for Central Texas children underway
Santa On-Call
KWTX@4: Rogue Media Network's NYE Decades Time Warp happening Sunday, December 31st. - 12.6.23
KWTX@4: Rogue Media Network's NYE Decades Time Warp happening Sunday, December 31st. - 12.6.23
Central Texas church hosts annual Christmas campaign to provide for multiple area nonprofits
Hayden Messerall was attending the Waco Card Show with his dad, Cody, at the Waco Convention...
Central Texas card collector, Buffalo Bills fan gifted jersey autographed by three team legends