Emmett “Clay” Murphy, 92, passed away peacefully December 11, 2023, at home.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 16, 2023, in the Chapel at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with Bill Murphy officiating. The burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco. There will be a visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 15, in the Chapel.

Clay was born February 16, 1931, in Boynton, Oklahoma to Emmett James Murphy and Elva Mae Backer Murphy. He was the youngest of four children. He grew up around Vian, Oklahoma, graduating from high school in 1950. He married the love of his life, Lou Crum, June 1, 1951, and they shared almost seventy-three years of marriage together. Clay served in the United States Air Force for twenty years and was a Tech Sergeant upon his retirement. He entered the retail business working at Cox’s, Goldstein’s, and Jim Deal Clothiers. Clay loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren tremendously. He also loved fishing and sports. Clay was a member of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church in Waco.

Clay was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett James and Elva Mae Murphy; brothers, James Albert Murphy and Orville Lee Murphy; sister, Helen Orr; his grandson, Eric Keeton; son-in-law, Billy Keeton; and his daughter-in-law, Karen Murphy.

He is survived by his wife, Lou Murphy; daughter, Twilla Keeton; son, Randy Murphy and wife, Becky; grandsons, Shane Keeton and wife, Natalie, Randall Clay Murphy and wife, Nicole, Kelli Turley and husband, Mike, Kathryn Murphy and wife, Liz, Meredith Holub and husband, Patrick; his six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and other cherished family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Ashley Hill, Chad Peeples, Cal Del, Paul Austin, Bob Austin, Jason Campbell, Lindy Woods, Tomas Hernandez, and Maison Murphy. Honorary pallbearers are Tony Ledford and Gary Ledford. The family invites you to leave a message or memory of Clay on his “Tribute Wall” at www.WHBfamily.com

