Esther “Elaine” Atwell, 75, of Waco, TX passed away on 12/11/23. She was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa on August 24, 1948 to Esther Montrose and Jerry Newman.

Elaine graduated from Waco high in 1966. She loved her family and friends dearly and would give anyone her last dime if they needed it, even if it meant she had to go without. Elaine never met a stranger and she wasn’t afraid to speak her mind. She was appreciative of small gestures and time spent with the ones she loved the most.

Elaine was preceded in death by her mother (Titi), daughter Christi Horning Millsaps and grandson Brandt.

She is survived by her son Richard Millsaps, son Terry Millsaps and wife Lisa as well as her grandchildren Khrissie McCullough, Harvey Jackson, TJ Millsaps, Krista Millsaps, Jordan Millsaps, Dillion Millsaps, Chance Streater, Trey Millsaps, Justin Holder, Heather Holder, Brittany Westmoreland, Miranda Robinson and several great-grandkids, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Elaine wished to be cremated. Her remains will be spread by her mother’s and daughter’s graves.

The family would also like to thank Elaine’s sister Linda Hill and niece Adria Hill for the amazing hospitality and care while Elaine battled with cancer.

