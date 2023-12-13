Find your umbrellas for Friday

Friday is still the day, in which, rain chances look best. We could see about an inch of rain areawide as a cold front comes through to end the week. In the short term, we do expect a bit more drizzle tonight and to start tomorrow morning. Tomorrow we won’t see as much drizzle around and we could even see a few peaks of sun in the afternoon. That gives us a boost in temperatures tomorrow as we end up in the low to mid 60s tomorrow. Don’t get used to it... we change back to chiller weather Friday as the cold front comes in.

The real action is brewing out west with an approaching upper-level low. Since the main energy for this system is cut off from the flow, the biggest question will be how quickly the cold front swings in and how quickly it moves out. We do expect to see heavy rain and maybe even some rumbles of thunder throughout the day on Friday. As far as temperatures go, we’re likely to start out Friday morning ahead of the rain with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s, potentially warm up into the low-to-mid 50s shortly before the rain arrives, drop into the upper 40s and low 50s as the rain pushes through and then potentially warm back into the low-to-mid 50s late-day depending on how quickly the front and the rain clear the area. Basically, it’s going to rain and it’ll be a chilly Friday! We could see a little bit of lingering rain to start the weekend but that clears out pretty quickly and we are left with a nice, quiet weekend.

As we kick off the next week, things cool down a bit thanks to a weak cold front, with highs ranging from the low to upper 50s and lows in the 30s to low 40s. Heading into the week, temperatures will gradually rise, and we’re looking at some pretty pleasant weather.

As we approach Christmas, long-range forecast model data is suggesting a storm system bringing rain will push through around Christmas, either a bit before, on, or a bit after December 25th. Ahead of the rain, temperatures should stay warm in the low-to-mid 60s, but the rain and cold front that may eventually push in could drop temperatures back into the 50s. Specifics are forthcoming, so stay tuned!

So, in a nutshell, grab your umbrella, and enjoy the rain for Friday. Then get ready for a nice quiet stretch of weather starting this weekend.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.