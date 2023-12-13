Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Former President Barack Obama surprises kids with gifts

Former President Barack Obama surprised kids with gifts in Chicago. (Credit: WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBBM) - Santa Claus came early for students at Parkside Academy in Chicago, but not just any Santa.

Former President Barack Obama surprised pre-K students with a bag full of gifts on Tuesday.

Obama entered the class dressed in a Santa hat yelling, “I’m skinny Santa!”

The holiday visit was the perfect gift for students ahead of their winter break.

The former president then spent time reading the book “Santa’s Got To Go” to the little ones.

It is about a family who takes in Santa Claus after his sleigh breaks down and then learns that he is not the best houseguest.

Copyright 2023 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
File Graphic (KWTX)
FBI: Mass email threat sent to Central Texas schools a hoax
Louise Jean Wilson
‘Someday I will forgive’: Parents of Whitney teen killed in Houston road rage incident open up about devastating loss
FILE: Sarah Hunt is accused of murdering her teenage son while driving him to school.
Ex-teacher will be found not guilty by reason of insanity in shooting death of son
Louis Lamar Simpson Jr., 26,
Killeen PD: Murder suspect identified, held on $3 million bond

Latest News

Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler listens to public comments, Tuesday, Dec....
School board calls for Moms for Liberty co-founder to resign amid sex scandal
A selection of eye drops line a shelf at a pharmacy in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023....
Safer eyedrops will require new FDA powers and resources, experts say
A photo of Brian Reese on VA Claims Insider Facebook page.
Texas attorney general sues company accused of preying on veterans
The Sarasota County School Board cannot directly remove Bridget Ziegler but voted 4-1 Tuesday...
School board calls for resignation of Moms for Liberty co-founder