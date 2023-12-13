Self-proclaimed CEO of Waco street gang sentenced to 60 years in prison in drug case

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The self-styled “CEO” of a Waco street gang who was seen on videos waving guns in the face of a 4-year-old boy was sentenced to 60 years in prison Wednesday.

A 54th State District Court jury, which convicted Sadarius Greer, 20, of possession of 4 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver on Tuesday, recommended Wednesday that Judge Susan Kelly sentence Greer to 60 years in prison and fine him $2,000.

Prosecutors Christi Hunting Horse and Rebeckah Lawson presented evidence during the punishment phase of the trial that showed four of Greer’s fellow gang members or close associates have been convicted in a spate of gang-related murders and shootings in the last few years.

“Punishment is about the criminal and the community more than simply the crime,” Hunting Horse said. “Sadarius Greer was given chance after chance at rehabilitation and continued to choose gangs and violence. To anyone engaging in gang activity in McLennan County, our office will use every means the law provides to remove that person from our community.”

Other evidence showed Greer stole the pickup truck used in the murder of Aquarius Tyrone McPhaul in 2019 and then sold the murder weapon for $90 and a bag of marijuana. Waco police later recovered the gun at a local “trap house,” a residence known to be frequented by drug dealers and drug abusers.

The first-degree felony drug charge against Greer was enhanced because he was adjudicated as a juvenile for engaging in organized criminal activity and committed to a Texas Juvenile Justice Department facility. The enhancement bumped his punishment range from five to 99 years in prison to a minimum of 15 years to 99 years and up to life in prison.

Greer turned down a 20-year plea offer before trial, which also would have included his guilty plea to a pending aggravated robbery charge. He also has a pending theft of a firearm charge.

Prosecutors showed jurors videos taken from Greer’s phone that reveal him holding a pistol and an AR-15-style rifle in close proximity to a young boy while riding in a car.

Hunting Horse suggested to the jury in closing statements that Greer was grooming the child in the ways of street gang activities. She said Greer needs to be locked away for a significant period of time to protect the community and for the sake of the child to prevent the boy from following in his footsteps.

Greer also has a juvenile record for assault, auto theft, deadly conduct and possession of marijuana, according to court records.

Greer, who has been jailed since December 2021, must serve a quarter of his sentence before he can seek parole. He will be given credit for his time in the county jail.

”We see a lot of people making outlandish posts on social media without any regards for how it might come back to haunt them in the future. The DA was able to put Mr. Greer in a very bad light using his own videos and posts.” Defense Attorney Darren Obenoskey.

