Gatesville police search for suspect in assault of an elderly woman who remains in the hospital

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Gatesville Police Department along with the Texas Rangers are investigating an assault on an elderly woman Sunday evening.

Police responded at about 6:10 p.m. Dec. 10 to a residence in the 200 block of Mulberry Street after a call was made about an elderly woman having been found in her home in apparent medical distress.

The caller was a family friend who had come by the house to check on the woman and found her in an incoherent state.

According to police, preliminary test results indicate a crime did occur.

Coryell Hospital EMS arrived and transported the woman to a regional hospital, where she remains at this time. The identity of the woman will not be released

As of Wednesday, Dec. 12, the victim is still at a regional hospital receiving treatment.

Anyone with information about this case is to contact our Criminal Investigations Division at 254.865.2226, or Centex Crime Stoppers at 254.865.8477. Crime Stoppers callers may remain anonymous.

