Handyman sentenced to 40 years in prison in sexual abuse of family member

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: A Waco handyman, described by a prosecutor as a wolf in sheep’s clothing, was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday in the four-year sexual abuse of a former family member.

Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about an hour Thursday before returning maximum sentences against Jamie Thedford, 51. The jury convicted Thedford on three counts of indecency with a child by contact and recommended that Judge Thomas West sentence him to 20 years in prison and fine him $10,000 on each of the three counts.

Jurors acquitted Thedford Wednesday on two other counts of indecency with a child by contact.

At the request of prosecutors Liz Buice and Jessica Washington, West “stacked” the second count onto the first count, ordering Thedford to serve the first two counts consecutively for a total of 40 years in prison. Thedford will serve the third count concurrently with the second count. He must be given credit for serving at least 20 years before he can seek parole.

Thedford’s former family member, who is now 19, testified Tuesday he first started abusing her when she was 9 by lying on the bed with her, “cuddling” and improperly touching her breasts and vagina. On the first incident, Thedford put his hand under her shirt and asked her why her heart was beating so fast, she said.

The woman told the jury she initially didn’t report the abuse because she was too young to understand what was happening and feared the negative effects on her family members if she reported the abuse.

She said the abuse, which included improper touching of her breasts, buttocks and vagina, continued “frequently” until she reported it to her school counselor when she was a 13-year-old sophomore in 2017.

She testified Thursday during the punishment phase of the trial that she was relieved the jury believed her.

Buice said after trial that she appreciates the hard work of the jury.

“The abuse of this child started at the age of 9,” Buice said. “The jury delivered the maximum sentence, which shows they understand and appreciate the seriousness of these offenses and their effects on victims and the community. We hope this outcome is able to help the victim close a chapter in her life and begin the healing process.”

Two of Thedford’s friends and his minister testified during the punishment phase that he is a caring, good Christian who will do anything he can to help others in need.

Buice responded to their testimonies in closing statements.

“He is a wolf in sheep’s clothing and that should terrify you,” Buice said. “He was able to bring all these people in here to say what a wonderful person he is, what a good Christian he is, how important he is to their ministry. They still trust him. They don’t know what you know. They still trust him to be a mentor to their children, and that is frightening.”

Defense attorney Alan Streetman asked jurors to assess punishment on the low end of the penalty range, telling jurors if they gave Thedford 20 years, he likely will die in prison.

Thedford rejected a 12-year offer from prosecutors before trial.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

A McLennan County jury convicted Jamie Thedford on three of five counts charging him with sexually abusing a former family member over a four-year period.

Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about five hours Wednesday before convicting the 51-year-old former trucker and handyman on three counts of indecency with a child by contact. The jury found Thedford not guilty on two of the counts.

Thedford’s 24-year-old estranged daughter told jurors in prosecution testimony Wednesday that she witnessed her father physically abuse several women over the years, and said she has not seen her father since she was 12 or 13. She said her mother was 16 when she married Thedford and they divorced when she was an infant.

Punishment phase testimony will resume Thursday morning. Thedford, who did not testify during the first phase of the trial, faces up to 20 years in prison on each of the three counts.

Thedford’s former family member, who is now 19, testified Tuesday he first started abusing her when she was 9 by lying on the bed with her, “cuddling” and improperly touching her breasts and vagina. She said Thedford put his hand under her shirt and asked her why her heart was beating so fast.

The woman told the jury she initially didn’t report the abuse because she was too young to understand what was happening, didn’t know what to do and was afraid of the negative effects on her family members if she reported the abuse.

“I didn’t know how to react,” she said.

She said the abuse, which included improper touching of her breasts, buttocks and vagina, continued “frequently” until she reported it to her school counselor when she was a 13-year-old sophomore in 2017.

“The last time something happened, I was old enough to realize it was wrong and I needed to tell someone,” she said.

The school counselor and a forensic interviewer from the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children also testified Tuesday that the teen reported the abuse to them.

In closing statements Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Liz Buice, who prosecuted the case with Jessica Washington, told jurors that the state proved its case and showed them that Thedford committed “grievous violations of her person.”

Defense attorney Alan Streetman told the jury that trial evidence boiled down to a classic “he said, she said case,” adding that the lack of a thorough police investigation failed to provide sufficient corroboration to support guilty findings.

