Heise scores 25, Northern Iowa defeats Prairie View A&M 74-55

Led by Nate Heise's 25 points, the Northern Iowa Panthers defeated the Prairie View A&M Panthers 74-55
Generic Basketball
Generic Basketball(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Nate Heise’s 25 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Prairie View A&M 74-55 on Tuesday night.

Heise added 10 rebounds for the Panthers (4-7). Tytan Anderson scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Bowen Born shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Panthers (4-5) were led in scoring by Javontae Hopkins, who finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. Prairie View A&M also got 11 points and two steals from Kevin McGaskey. In addition, Chris Felix Jr. had 10 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

