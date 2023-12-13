Somervell County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of longtime sergeant

GLEN ROSE, Texas (KWTX) - The Somervell County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is mourning the loss of Sergeant Stephen Gibson.

SCSO said Gibson was killed in an on-duty car crash early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 144 south in Somervell County, according to SCSO.

Gibson served multiple positions with the Somervell County Sheriff’s Office for 26 years before his passing.

“A great husband, father, grandfather, and friend,” SCSO said in a Facebook post. “He will be greatly missed in this community.”

