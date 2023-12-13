Toys for Tots
Spurs' Bassey to miss remainder of season after tearing ACL in NBA G League game

San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey has a torn anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the rest of the season
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey has a torn anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the rest of the season.

Bassey was on an NBA G League assignment when he hurt his left knee Sunday in the Austin Spurs’ game with the Texas Legends in Dallas. The Spurs announced the severity of Bassey’s injury on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Bassey played 19 games with San Antonio this season and was averaging 3.3 points, four rebounds, 1.1 assists and 10.8 minutes. He averaged 5.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in 35 games with San Antonio last season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

