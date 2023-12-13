Tesla Driver speaks out on road rage incident on I-14

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Nolanville resident and Fort Cavazos army operations manager Tim Carrender has owned his Tesla Model 3 for about two years, and he says his car is something that makes driving easier.

“With the full self-driving, it pretty much takes me from point A to point B without any interaction,” he said.

Recently, however, Carrender experienced an incident driving on 1-14 where he believes a truck driver tried to test out the self-driving function through swerving in and out of his lane and then brake-checking his car.

“And he looked over at me and then suddenly my car made a sudden movement and what it was he tried to swerve into my car.”

Carrender says he quickly avoided the truck but was confused by the truck driver’s behavior.

“It was a very weird experience, but I knew the car could handle the situation and I think that’s what it was: he was testing it. It’s just the audacity that guy would have to do that on a public road like that.”

Carrender reached out to the Killeen Police Department who were unable to help him, but Carrender believes that something can be done.

“There are plenty of cars now that have cameras in it, to be able to show proof of any illegal activity or somebody breaking the law that could cause bodily harm.”

Killeen Police Lieutenant Frank Plowick told KWTX that while these incidents are usually unique, they recommend to not engage with the reckless driver and report any details you can to your local police department.

Carrender says that people should be cautious around self-driving vehicles.

“Having people be aware of self-driving cars and that they are a thing and it’s not a good idea to test it while driving on the interstate.”

