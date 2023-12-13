Thedford convicted on three of five child indecency charges

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County jury convicted Jamie Thedford on three of five counts charging him with sexually abusing a former family member over a four-year period.

Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about five hours Wednesday before convicting the 51-year-old former trucker and handyman on three counts of indecency with a child by contact. The jury found Thedford not guilty on two of the counts.

Thedford’s 24-year-old estranged daughter told jurors in prosecution testimony Wednesday that she witnessed her father physically abuse several women over the years, and said she has not seen her father since she was 12 or 13. She said her mother was 16 when she married Thedford and they divorced when she was an infant.

Punishment phase testimony will resume Thursday morning. Thedford, who did not testify during the first phase of the trial, faces up to 20 years in prison on each of the three counts.

Thedford’s former family member, who is now 19, testified Tuesday he first started abusing her when she was 9 by lying on the bed with her, “cuddling” and improperly touching her breasts and vagina. She said Thedford put his hand under her shirt and asked her why her heart was beating so fast.

The woman told the jury she initially didn’t report the abuse because she was too young to understand what was happening, didn’t know what to do and was afraid of the negative effects on her family members if she reported the abuse.

“I didn’t know how to react,” she said.

She said the abuse, which included improper touching of her breasts, buttocks and vagina, continued “frequently” until she reported it to her school counselor when she was a 13-year-old sophomore in 2017.

“The last time something happened, I was old enough to realize it was wrong and I needed to tell someone,” she said.

The school counselor and a forensic interviewer from the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children also testified Tuesday that the teen reported the abuse to them.

In closing statements Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Liz Buice, who prosecuted the case with Jessica Washington, told jurors that the state proved its case and showed them that Thedford committed “grievous violations of her person.”

Defense attorney Alan Streetman told the jury that trial evidence boiled down to a classic “he said, she said case,” adding that the lack of a thorough police investigation failed to provide sufficient corroboration to support guilty findings.

