Waco Connally CB Kobe Black commits to University of Texas

(University of Texas)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Connally cornerback Kobe Black announced Wednesday he has committed to play college football for the University of Texas.

The announcement was made via the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football YouTube page.

Black chose Texas over offers from LSU, Oklahoma State, Oregon and Texas A&M, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

Black is ranked as the top cornerback in the 2024 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football player rankings and the seventh prospect overall.

“You know, it is like a family down there,” Black said. “They show me so much love, and it already feels like I’m a part of it, and they let me know that I’m very big and that they really, really want me. Them showing me that much love; I’ve got to show love back.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

